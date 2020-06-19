AAP, RJD Not Invited at All-Party Meet Called to Discuss India-China Standoff, Tejashwi Yadav Asks 'What's Criteria For Inclusion And Exclusion'

New Delhi, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meeting today amid rising concerns after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh during a violent face-off with Chinese forces. Ahead of the all-party meeting, Tejashwi Yadav said his party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was not invited. Similarly, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said the government does not want the opinion of his party.

Tejashwi Yadav sought to know from the central government on what basis parties are being invited. He tweeted: "Dear @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia, Just wish to know the criteria for inviting political parties for tomorrow's #AllPartyMeet on #GalwanValley. I mean the grounds of inclusion/exclusion. Because our party @RJDforIndia hasn't received any message so far (sic)." The RJD does not have a representation in Lok Sabha, but has five members in Rajya Sabha. Andhra Pradesh CM to Take Part in All-party Meet on India-China Standoff.

Tejashwi Yadav Says RJD Not Invited at All-Party Meeting:

Dear @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia, Just wish to know the criteria for inviting political parties for tomorrow's #AllPartyMeet on #GalwanValley. I mean the grounds of inclusion/exclusion. Because our party @RJDforIndia hasn't received any message so far. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 18, 2020

Moreover, RJD is the prime opposition party in Bihar where assembly elections will be held this year. AAP MP Sanjay Singh tweeted that a "strange ego-ridden" government is being run at the Centre. "Aam Aadmi Party has a government in Delhi and in Punjab, it is the main opposition party. It has four MPs and cadres across the country. But the BJP does not want the opinion of the AAP on any important subject," he said.

"The whole country is waiting for what the Prime Minister will speak in the meeting," the AAP MP added. At the all-party meeting, PM Narendra Modi is likely to inform the opposition leaders about the reasons for the ongoing tension along the India-China border and what steps the government is taking to defuse the situation.

BJP Does Not Want AAP's Opinion on Any Important Subject, Says Sanjay Singh:

केन्द्र में एक अजीब अहंकार ग्रस्त सरकार चल रही है आम आदमी पार्टी की दिल्ली में सरकार है पंजाब में मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी है 4 सांसद हैं देश भर में संगठन लेकिन किसी महत्वपूर्ण विषय पर भाजपा को AAP की राय नही चाहिये कल की बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री जी क्या बोलेंगे पूरे देश को इंतज़ार है? — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 18, 2020

Among those who have been invited are Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and DMK President MK Stalin.

