New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Friday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, expressing concern over the present state of Chandni Chowk and demanded a restructuring of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said Chandni Chowk is in poor condition and it has turned into a hub of homeless people. It has become difficult to walk due to encroachment.

"The SRDC was set up by the Delhi government in 2020-21 for the redevelopment of the national capital's heritage and culture. Four years after the completion of the project, Chandni Chowk is now a victim of plight. Dirt is seen everywhere, the tracks are in poor condition and there is a gathering of homeless people," Goyal said.

The CTI also raised concerns about the impact on tourism and the neglect of heritage sites in the area.

Several historical sites such as the Lal Qila, Jain Temple, Gaurishankar Temple, Gurudwara Sheeshganj Sahib, Fatehpuri, Jama Masjid, Church and Wholesale Bazaar are situated in Chandni Chowk and people from all over the country and the world visit here, he said.

"The Municipal Corporation of Delhi and police are also not active," claimed CTI general secretary Gurmeet Arora and senior vice-president Deepak Garg.

The CTI urged in its letter the chief minister to form a high-level committee to visit and assess the historical Mughal market and restructure the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation.

