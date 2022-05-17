Yamunanagar (Har), May 17 (PTI) Unidentified bike-borne assailants allegedly shot dead a 45-year-old man at a busy intersection here on Tuesday, and robbed Rs 50 lakh from him belonging to his businessman boss, police said.

The incident happened in front of a private bank near Kamani Chowk, where Shravan had gone to deposit the cash.

He was intercepted by the armed assailants who snatched the money bag, shot at him and sped away on their motorcycle, the police said.

Police said the deceased worked as the driver of a businessman here.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, but the doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The place where the incident occurred is a busy intersection where police and home guard personnel are stationed round-the-clock.

After the incident, senior police officers reached the spot and started an investigation. They inspected the crime spot while CCTV footage was also being collected from the surrounding areas.

Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal said the attackers would be nabbed soon.

He said multiple police teams have been set up to nab the culprits.

The police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone giving clues leading to the arrest of the culprits.

