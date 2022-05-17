Kingston, May 17: President Ram Nath Kovind, at an event in Jamaica, said that the cooperation between India and Jamaica has continued even during the Covid-19 pandemic when India reached out with 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines to Jamaica under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative of the Indian government in March 2021. "India and Jamaica continue to enjoy cordial and friendly relations based on shared democratic values common linkages of history, membership of the commonwealth, use of the English language, and the love of cricket," said Kovind in his speech.

"Being developing countries and members of various multilateral forums, we share similar concerns, common aspirations, for eco growth, eradication of poverty, improvement in the quality of life of people, and promotion of equity," he added. President Kovind spoke of the mutual cooperation between the two nations which has continued even during the Covid-19 outbreak. President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute to Jamaica's National Hero Rt Excellent Marcus Garvey at National Heroes Park in Kingston.

"Our cooperation has continued during the Covid-19 pandemic when we reached out with 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines to Jamaica in March 2021 under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative of the Indian government." spoke the President. He added that India had come forward to assist Jamaica with 50,000 doses of vaccines. "As a mark of solidarity with the people of Jamaica, India had also sent essential medicines and medical equipment to Jamaica," added President Kovind.

Boasting the friendly ties between India and Jamaica, President Kovind also spoke that "Jamaicans and Indians strengthen the deep root of our cultural linkages and enrich our multi-faceted partnership. The Indian diaspora is a loving bridge between our two countries. It is a matter of pride for us that members of the Indian diaspora are recognized at the highest level for their contribution to Jamaica." Ram Nath Kovind To Be First President To Attend Regional Language Literary Meet in Northeast.

Meanwhile, President Kovind is on a four-day visit to Jamaica. Upon his arrival at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, he received a warm welcome from the Jamaicans and the Indian diaspora. It is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica. He is accompanied by his wife first lady Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, Satish Kumar Gautam, and Secretary-Level Officers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)