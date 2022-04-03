Pune, Apr 3 (PTI) Stating that transition to electric vehicles from the traditional ones is not easy, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Sunday said he is confident that the state would lead the way in green mobility and e-mobility.

Parab flagged off an EV (electric vehicles) rally organised as part of the Alternate Fuel Conclave here.

"In view of climate change, the Maharashtra government has brought the green mobility and e-vehicles policy. The transition from traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles to electric vehicles is not easy. All stakeholders in the society need to cooperate and participate to create awareness about the advantages of e-vehicles," a release quoted him as saying.

"Today's EV rally is part of this initiative and through such events, awareness about EVs will reach all citizens. The state government is taking necessary steps to build infrastructure for EVs and I am confident that Maharashtra will lead the way in green mobility and e-mobility," Parab added.

The rally saw participation of 350 two-wheelers, 35 three-wheelers and around 40 four-wheelers, along with e-cycles, e-buses, which included one Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), a civic-run body, and one hydro fuel bus, and e-auto rickshaws.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, "India is leapfrogging in EV adoption...I am confident that if we can achieve a range of 700 kms in single charge, then the ICE vehicles will be a thing of the past."

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) general manager (marketing) Abhijit Ghorpade said, "Climate change is undoubtedly the greatest challenge faced by mankind in the 21st century. Of all the factors responsible for climate change, vehicular emission is one of the largest contributors to carbon emission."

