India News | Travelling in Flight is the 'safest' Mode of Travel: AIIMS Delhi-Director

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 06:43 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Travelling in flight is the "safest" mode of travel when compared to others during a pandemic, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Tuesday.

Addressing a webinar titled 'Reposing the Faith in Flying' hosted by GMR Group, Dr Guleria said, "If an asymptomatic person is seating next to you during a short flight and both the persons are wearing masks and face shields, there is less chance of spreading of the virus. Travelling in flight is the safest mode of travel from others."

"The way airports and airlines are taking precaution during travel in a pandemic situation is commendable," he added.

Air travel was suspended in March due to coronavirus outbreak followed by the lockdown. Domestic air travel resumed from May 25 after a gap of nearly two months with certain conditions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

