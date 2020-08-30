Puducherry, Aug 30 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday announced that separate blocks to offer treatment to COVID-19 patients under Siddha and Ayurveda systems will be opened soon at the Mahatma Gandhi Government Dental College here.

In fact it is a belated initiative on the part of the government to offer treatment under Indian system of medicines, he said at a virtual press conference.

"A team of doctors from Puducherry had held discussions with officials of the Siddha and Ayurveda hospitals in Chennai and obtained the details for the treatment under these systems in Puducherry," he added.

Narayanasamy said a video conference was also held with the faculty and doctors of the Siddha and Ayurveda colleges functioning in Mahe earlier and they also expressed willingness to make themselves available to treat patients here.

"Very soon the facility would be available," he added.

Calling upon the people to cooperate with the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic in the union territory, he said the government would bear the expenditure of treatment private medical colleges offered to patients referred to them by the government.

Describing Unlock-4 announced by the Centre as a 'clear and timely measure,' the Chief Minister said the Puducherry government would enforce the lockdown till September 30 only during nights. The lockdown would be in force from September 1 from 7 p.m. till 6 a.m. the next day till the month-end.

He appreciated the dedicated work done by Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao in ensuring proper maintenance of facilities in government hospitals so that patients would get adequate treatment.PTI Cor SS

