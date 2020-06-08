India News | Trehan, Others Booked over Medicity Land Allotment in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, Jun 8 (PTI) An FIR has been filed against doctor Naresh Trehan and 15 others, including private firms and some government officials, here for alleged corruption and money laundering, police officials said on Monday.

The FIR has been filed on directions of the local additional sessions court in connection with alleged irregularities in 53 acres land allotment for a 'Medicity' in Sector 38 for which locals were evicted in 2004, the officials said.

The case was lodged at the Sadar police station on Friday and the accused have been booked under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Prevention of Corruption Act, according to the FIR.

They have also been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 463, 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery of documents, records), it stated.

"The FIR has been lodged but an investigation is yet to begin. The case is to be probed by senior-level officers and the team is yet to be constituted," a police official, privy to the case, told PTI.

Others named in the FIR are "all government officers involved in the crime", SAS Infotech, GL Asia Mauritius, Dunearn Investments (Mauritius), Naresh Trehan and Associates Health Services, Global Infracon, Punj Lloyd, chief administrator of Haryana Urban Development Corporation (HUDA) in Gurgaon, administrator of HUDA in Gurgaon, Estate Officers-2 HUDA, and director of General Health Services, Haryana.

Gurgaon resident Raman Sharma, who has alleged that land for the Medicity project was allotted to Trehan, Sunil Sachdeva, Atul Punj and Annt Jain in violation of the law and criminal abuse of public policy, criminal misconduct and influence by public servants causing pecuniary advantage to private persons, among others, according to the FIR.

