Bhadohi (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) A four-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped at a village here, police said on Thursday and added that the local station house officer has been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Naresh Saroj (42) has been arrested in the case, they said.

The girl and her family members were sleeping under a shed on Wednesday night. Saroj picked her up from there and raped her at an agricultural field, police said.

The family found the girl in an unconscious state at the field on Thursday morning, police said.

They said a case under various sections of the law has been registered against Saroj on a complaint from the girl's father.

The girl will be sent for medical examination, police said.

Suryawa Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him for dereliction of duty by Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh.

Singh reached the hospital where the girl is admitted and inquired about her health and directed to ensure her best treatment.

