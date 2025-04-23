Varanasi, Apr 23 (PTI) A two-minute silence was observed and 'Deepdan' was offered on Wednesday at the 'Ganga Aarti' held at the Dashashwamedh Ghat here to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Seven priests performed 'Deepdaan' (earthen lamp offering) as a spiritual gesture for the peace of the departed souls.

The tribute was part of the daily 'Ganga Aarti', which draws thousands of devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad.

Ganga Seva Nidhi president Sushant Mishra said that the special tribute was offered to express solidarity with the victims.

“The people present joined in observing a two-minute silence to honour the memory of those killed in the Pahalgam attack,” he said.

