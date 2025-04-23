New Delhi, April 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on April 24, where he will travel to Madhubani and participate in a programme marking National Panchayati Raj Day, as per an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's office on Wednesday. Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will also inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 13,480 crore, and address the gathering on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will also present National Panchayat Awards, recognising and incentivising the best-performing Panchayats on the occasion. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of an LPG bottling plant with a rail unloading facility at Hathua in the Gopalganj District of Bihar worth around Rs 340 crore. This will help in streamlining the supply chain and improving the efficiency of bulk LPG transportation, an official statement said. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Chairs Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting After Deadliest Terrorists Attack on Tourists in Jammu and Kashmir (See Pics).

The Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1,170 crore and also inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs 5,030 crore in the power sector in Bihar under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

In line with his commitment to boost rail connectivity across the nation, Prime Minister Modi will flag off Amrit Bharat express between Saharsa and Mumbai, Namo Bharat Rapid rail between Jaynagar and Patna and trains between Pipra and Saharsa and Saharsa and Samastipur. He will also inaugurate the Supaul Pipra rail line, Hasanpur Bithan Rail line and two 2-lane Rail over bridges at Chapra and Bagaha. He will dedicate to the nation the Khagaria-Alauli Rail line. These projects will improve connectivity and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region, an official release said. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Lands in Delhi After Cutting Short His Saudi Arabia Visit (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi will distribute benefits of around Rs 930 crore under Community Investment Fund to over two lakh SHGs from Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY- NRLM).

PM Modi will also hand over sanction letters to 15 lakh new beneficiaries of PMAY-Gramin and release instalments to 10 lakh PMAY-G beneficiaries from across the country. He will hand over keys to some beneficiaries, marking the Grih Pravesh of one lakh PMAY-G and 54,000 PMAY-U houses in Bihar.

