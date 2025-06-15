Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 15 (ANI): In a landmark step towards inclusive development and tribal welfare, Tripura Government is set to roll out Centre's "Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan," a 15-day welfare campaign beginning Sunday nationwide from June 15 to June 30, 2025, according to the official statement.

The campaign is a key initiative under the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, commemorating the legacy of the tribal hero Bhagwan Birsa Munda, popularly revered as Dharti Aaba.

As per the release, the Abhiyan is undertaken with the ambitious mission of saturating key individual entitlements by November 15, 2025, through a convergence-driven, mission-mode implementation strategy.

Under this initiative, eligible tribal citizens across the country will be targeted for inclusion in key welfare schemes such as aadhar enrolment, Ayushman Bharat Health Coverage, PM-KISAN Income Support, Jan Dhan Yojana Bank Accounts, Scholarship Coverage for Students and other Relevant Social Security Schemes.

The campaign emphasised grassroots participation (Janbhagidari), aiming to strengthen last-mile delivery and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left behind.

Officials at the central, state, and district levels will coordinate efforts to raise awareness and facilitate on-ground implementation.

During the campaign period, special outreach drives, camps, and door-to-door verification efforts are being planned.

The culmination target date of November 15, 2025 coincides with Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, symbolising a tribute to his legacy and reaffirming the government's commitment to tribal empowerment.

District Magistrate of West Tripura, Vishal Kumar, announced the official rollout of the campaign at the district level, stating, "Today, on behalf of the District Administration, we have launched the 'Dharti Aabha Janbhagidari Abhiyan Yojana'. This scheme is designed to achieve 100% saturation of both central and state-sponsored schemes in tribal areas."

He further explained the scope and scale of the programme and said, "The first phase of the scheme will run from June 15 to June 30, during which 20 to 22 services across seven sectors will be delivered to our tribal brothers through special camps, ensuring complete saturation."

Beyond service delivery, the campaign also committed to infrastructure development, targeting areas such as roads, electricity, water supply, Anganwadi centres, and child development facilities. The infrastructure works were planned to be completed by October 2, 2025.

"This scheme is not limited to service delivery -- it also includes infrastructure development, which will be targeted for completion by October 2, 2025. Under this component, work will be done in areas like roads, electricity, water supply, Anganwadi centres, and child development," said Kumar.

He also highlighted the financial flexibility built into the programme, "Additional funding provisions will be made under this scheme. In areas where routine schemes fall short of funds, financial support will be extended from this initiative. This means that extra funding will be available specifically for tribal areas."

The official said that over the next three months, our tribal brothers and sisters will begin to benefit from various aspects of this scheme, and their villages will witness rapid infrastructure development. (ANI)

