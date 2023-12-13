Khowai (Tripura) [India], December 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the new Primary Health Centre (PHC) building and staff quarter building at Chebri in Tripura's Khowai district.

"Our government is sincere towards strengthening the health services across the state. The new building and staff quarter of Chebri Primary Health Centre, Khowai district is a reflection of our efforts. Today inaugurated the new facilities for the benefit of the people," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier on Monday, Manik Saha inaugurated the type-3 and type-4 residential quarters complex at Tulamura PHC.

"The state government will soon introduce 4 additional super speciality services at GB Pant Hospitals. The development of health services is a government priority... Initiatives have been launched to introduce 11 super speciality services at GBP... Approximately 12.5 lakh people in the state have been issued Ayushman cards, benefiting around 2 lakh individuals. Recognizing the previous lack of infrastructure in hospitals, the budget of Rs 1,756 crores has been allocated for the development of the state's health infrastructure...," the Tripura Chief Minister said.

During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aimed at providing medical facilities to the people of the country.

