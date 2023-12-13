Lucknow, December 13: The family members of a woman whose body was found hanging, have accused doctors and staff members of a government hospital in Badaun of removing her eyes during the post-mortem, the police said. The District Magistrate Manoj Kumar has ordered a probe and asked for the post-mortem to be conducted again.

Puja, 20, was allegedly killed for dowry, and her body was found hanging on Sunday in the Rasula village of the district's Mujaria area. UP Dalit Girl Death: 13-Year-Old Was Gang-Raped, Strangulated, Post-Mortem Report Confirms.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem on Monday. The family members claimed that when the body was handed over to them, the eyes were removed. The family members alleged that the eyes were removed during the post-mortem. The family members of the deceased approached the District Magistrate and demanded strict action against the doctor and the staff members, alleging that they were involved in organ trafficking.

"The victim's family members met me and made a complaint for taking action. A probe has been ordered, and the post-mortem will be done again. Strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty," Kumar said. Vikas Dubey Encounter: Autopsy Over, No Kin Comes to Claim Body.

Chief Medical Officer Pradeep Varshney said the District Magistrate ordered the second post-mortem to be videographed and a report to be submitted to him.

