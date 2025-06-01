Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 1 (ANI): In a move to attract more investment to Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that significant developments are underway to strengthen the state's industrial infrastructure through an $85.4 million loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), said a release.

According to the release, he said that the funding is being utilised to develop power, roads, plug-and-play infrastructure, warehousing facilities, and more.

CM Saha said this while addressing delegates at a Stakeholder Consultation under the initiative of the High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region.

"With the mandate of formulating a strategic roadmap to position the Northeast as a preferred investment destination, we are organising this Stakeholder Consultation in collaboration with the Ministry of DoNER. I warmly welcome all participants to today's consultation. I believe that the insights and suggestions of all stakeholders will greatly aid us in shaping our strategy report," he said.

CM Saha shared that the High-Level Task Force has already held two meetings, during which the esteemed members provided valuable suggestions and feedback.

"We have agreed upon a six-month action plan to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for investment promotion in the region. Work has already begun to devise both long-term and short-term strategies to attract investment across various promising sectors. With investment promotion agencies now active in almost all states, policy decisions related to investments are expected to be more efficient and streamlined," Dr. Saha stated.

Referring to the recent Rising Northeast Investor Summit 2025 held on May 23 and 24, Dr. Saha said the summit resulted in significant investment commitments.

"For Tripura alone, 64 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 15,823 crore were signed during the summit. Prior to this, with joint efforts alongside the Ministry of DoNER, Tripura had signed 184 MoUs with an investment potential exceeding Rs 15,000 crore through roadshows, investment summits, and business conclaves. To date, over 25% of those MoUs have been grounded. I am confident that such consistent collaborative efforts will yield positive outcomes in the near future. The Northeast has several state-specific niche sectors that can be leveraged for economic development. Each state has unique resources and comparative advantages that can be capitalised upon," he added.

CM Saha emphasised that Tripura is fully committed to contributing proactively to the formulation of progressive, inclusive, and outcome-oriented roadmaps to achieve the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

"We have successfully implemented all 387 business reforms mandated under the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024. I would also like to inform you that we are one of the first states to pass the Tripura Jan Vishwas Ordinance 2025, which decriminalizes provisions in various state acts and rules and repeals obsolete laws. Under the guidance of the Task Force on Deregulation set up by the Cabinet Secretariat, we are working to reduce compliance burdens in state laws, as well as in regulations of local bodies, industrial corporations, and utility providers," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced amendments to the Tripura Industrial Investment Promotion Incentives Scheme 2022, introducing additional customised incentives for mega projects.

"Significant developments are underway to boost the state's industrial infrastructure through the $85.4 million ADB loan. The Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) is executing a robust expansion plan, including the development of over 1,500 acres of new industrial zones, the creation of sector-specific industrial parks, and the development of land parcels along key transport corridors to meet investor demands," Dr. Saha stated.

Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik, Industries and Commerce Secretary Kiran Gitte, Director Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, secretaries from other northeastern states, directors, and other senior officials were also present at the event. (ANI)

