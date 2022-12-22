Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 22 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for Khetramohan New English Medium Academy in Shantipara.

Laying the foundation stone for three storeys of the academy, Saha appreciated the initiative and pledged full support.

The English medium school is situated in the heart of state capital Agartala. With the rise in the number of students, the need for expansion was felt by the authorities.

Addressing the event, the Tripura CM said the new school would provide students with better infrastructure and accommodation and they will be able to embrace digital learning in keeping with the times.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tripura CM also inaugurated a mega blood donation festival at the AD Nagar English Medium School.

As many as 109 blood donors from adjacent areas assembled to contribute to thje cause.

Saha appreciated the effort of the school authority in ensuring a successful conduct of the event. (ANI)

