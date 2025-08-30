Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the newly renovated and beautified traditional Parasundari Kali Temple in Agartala, where he said that one can truly know themselves through worship, and the spiritual consciousness of every individual must be enriched.

Hitting out at the previous government of the state for not believing in such pujas, CM Saha said that the left front government even denied the contributions of the Maharajas to the development of the state.

He urged the people of the state to visit the rich tourist centers of Tripura. CM Saha said that the Parasundari Kali Temple, built during the royal period, had become dilapidated due to a lack of renovation, said an official statement on Friday.

"But the previous government did not take any initiative to renovate or maintain it. However, our government has renovated this temple in accordance with the demands of the local people. The previous government did not believe in pujas. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, there has been a public awakening. The level of faith in God has increased significantly. The civilization of India remains intact because of Sanatan Dharma," he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the city of Agartala was beautifully decorated during the time of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

"Along with Agartala, efforts were made to beautify Tripura as a whole--be it markets, schools, or colleges. Although the previous government denied the contributions of the Maharajas, we must remember history. The Prime Minister has emphasized the importance of ensuring that our country's money does not go abroad, as India has many beautiful tourist places," CM Saha said.

Mayor and MLA of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumdar, Chairman of the Central Zone of the Municipal Corporation Ratna Dutta, Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation DK Chakma, and other prominent persons were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)

