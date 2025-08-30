Indore, August 30: One fire official was injured while trying to extinguish a major fire on the third floor of a building in Indore, officials said.

Four fire tenders immediately reached the spot late Friday night after receiving information about the blaze on MG Road. Indore: Fire Breaks Out at High Street Apollo Mall, People Rush To Safety as Blaze Triggers Panic (Watch Video).

Indore Fire

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh | A fire broke out in a building on MG Road. Fire tenders are present at the spot. One fire officer got injured while trying to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/DS797TvvPv — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

"We received information that a fire had broken out somewhere on the third to fourth floor. Our four vehicles are engaged in extinguishing the fire. One of our personnel got injured on the head while trying to extinguish the fire. I have brought him to the hospital," ASI Fire Brigade Sushil Kumar Dubey said.

Further details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)