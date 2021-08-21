Agartala, Aug 21 (PTI) Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) acting president Pijush Kanti Biswas on Saturday quit the party and announced his retirement from politics.

The veteran leader said personal reasons prompted him to tender his resignation.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "With sincere gratitude I thank all Congress Leaders, supporters for your cooperation during my tenure as TPCC president (acting). Today I have resigned from the post of president and retired from politics as well. My sincere gratitude towards Hon'ble CP Smt. Sonia Gandhiji."

Biswas said he has already forwarded his resignation letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) supremo Sonia Gandhi and party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Talking to reporters, he said, "The reasons are not to be disclosed. I can only say that I resigned due to personal reasons. I have no plan of joining any other party."

Biswas, a senior advocate of the Tripura high court, was made Tripura Congress unit's acting president in 2019.

A former TPCC chief, on the condition of anonymity, however, said Biswas was asked to resign by the grand old party's central leaders.

