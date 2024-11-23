Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday emphasized that the attraction of sports in rural areas is no less than in cities, which is why the state government has initiated steps to develop advanced sports infrastructure across both urban and rural areas of the state.

"The attraction of sports in rural areas is no less than in cities. Therefore, the government has taken the initiative to develop advanced sports infrastructure in urban areas as well as in rural areas of the state. Synthetic turf, synthetic tracks, and astroturf have been developed to nurture sports talent," said Saha.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while inaugurating the final match of the Atal Smriti Knockout Football Competition at the Matinagar XII School Ground today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister remarked that playgrounds serve as an inspiration for people to face future challenges.

"Football, in particular, is a game that motivates people to maintain discipline. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to skill the youth for building a developed India. Playgrounds play a significant role in developing these skills. The central government has also introduced initiatives like Khelo India for the development of sports," he added.

CM Saha further mentioned that the state government has undertaken various projects to develop sports talent.

Notably, the knockout football competition was organized by the Motinagar Play Center.

In the final match of the competition, Mohanpur's Saptarashmi faced off against the local team Border King XI.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Sepahijala Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Dutta, MLA Antara Sarkar Deb, and Chairman of TIDC Nabadal Banik, among others, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

