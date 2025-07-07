Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 7 (ANI): In a major step towards strengthening advanced healthcare in the state, Tripura completed its third kidney transplant at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital.

The third successful kidney transplant in Tripura was conducted on June 30, 2025, at AGMC and GBP Hospital in collaboration with Shija Hospital, Manipur, under an MoU. The complex procedure, involving a non-related donor and a recipient with high antibody levels, was carried out entirely free of cost, showcasing the state's strong public healthcare commitment.

Also Read | 16th National Census: India Gears Up for First-Ever Digital Census in 2027 With Caste Data, Self-Enumeration Features.

The patient, previously reliant on dialysis with high creatinine levels (9-10 mg/dL), is now stable post-transplant with levels between 0.74 and 0.8 mg/dL and no longer requires dialysis. Immunosuppressive medicines are being provided free by the state government.

This marks the third such transplant after successful procedures in June and November 2024, all handled by the hospital's Nephrology and Urology departments, part of the nine super-speciality services added since 2018. The hospital is preparing for 8-10 additional transplants in August 2025 and is also collaborating with the MOHAN Foundation to facilitate deceased donor transplants, thereby further enhancing access for individuals lacking living donors.

Also Read | Do Voters Not Need To Submit Required Documents To Ensure Their Names in Voters' List During Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar? EC Fact-Checks Mallikarjun Kharge, Terms His Claims 'Misleading'.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sankar Chakraborty, a medical superintendent of GBP Hospital, said," The GBP Hospital was established in 1961, and the Agartala Government Medical College began in 2005. This hospital has been serving not only the people of Tripura but also those from neighbouring states and nearby countries. Since 2018, the Government of Tripura has introduced a total of nine super-speciality departments in this hospital."

He added, "Among these nine specialities, the Nephrology and Urology departments successfully performed the first kidney transplant in June 2024. This transplant was conducted in collaboration with Shija Hospital and Research Centre, Manipur, with whom we had signed an MoU. Under their guidance, the transplant was successfully carried out."

"Following this, in November 2024, we successfully conducted the second kidney transplant. Both patients and their respective donors are doing well. All required medications for them are being provided completely free of cost," Chakraborty told ANI.

Dr Chakraborty further highlighted that currently, they have around 8-10 patients who are being prepared for kidney transplants around August 2025.

"As of now, we are performing transplants using living donors. However, we are also working on facilitating kidney transplants using organs from deceased donors, with consent from their families. For this, we are collaborating with the MOHAN Foundation. This will be extremely beneficial for patients who are unable to find living donors," he said.

Dr Kanak Choudhary, Deputy MS of GBP Hospital, told ANI that both the donor and the recipient are currently in good health.

"Having three successful transplants in just one to one and a half years is excellent news for the state. Previously, patients had to travel outside the state for such procedures, but now they are being done locally, which is a great benefit for the residents of Tripura. This achievement has been made possible through the joint efforts of the Nephrology and Urology departments, along with the Tripura government," he said.

Dr Manas Gope told ANI that this transplant was different from the previous two because it involved a non-related donor, and the recipient had a high level of antibodies in their body, which made the procedure significantly more challenging.

"However, with the help of advanced technology, we were able to carry out the transplant successfully," he emphasised.

"Before the transplant, the patient's creatinine levels were 9 to 10 mg/dL, and they had to undergo dialysis three times a week. Now, after the transplant, the creatinine level has dropped to 0.74-0.8 mg/dL. The patient no longer requires dialysis. However, they will need to take immunosuppressive medication regularly for life. These medications are provided free of cost by the Tripura Government. For kidney patients undergoing dialysis, transplantation is the best long-term option. And the best part is, such kidney transplants are performed completely free of cost at Agartala Government Medical College under the Tripura Government's healthcare program," Dr Gope added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)