Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 17 (ANI): One Bangladeshi smuggler was killed in Tripura during the firing done by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday.

When BSF troops were performing duty ahead of the fence in the AOR of BOP Magroli, observed 15 - 20 miscreants approaching IBBF from the India side with a head load and 25 -30 miscreants from the Bangladesh side with a bamboo ladder.

BSF troops challenged them to stop but they didn't pay heed, became aggressive and encircled BSF Jawan on duty. Sensing imminent danger to life and government property BSF Jawan fired 01 PAG round which hit one of the smugglers and was further apprehended, said officials.

In this incident, one of BSF Jawan got grievous injury on his forehead and was further admitted to a nearby District hospital where he got preliminary treatment. The condition of the Jawan is stable, said officials.

The Bangladeshi national who got killed has been identified as 23-year-old Saddam Hussein was hit by PAG. He was also shifted to the District hospital where the doctor declared him dead, added the officials.

One more miscreant got injured in the firing and was taken back to Bangladesh territory by miscreants. A protest in this regard with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was being lodged, said officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)