Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Samyukta Kisan Morcha organized a protest rally in Agartala on Friday, highlighting the ongoing struggles of farmers across India, particularly those in Delhi, Haryana, and Greater Noida. The rally began at Paradise Chowmuhani and culminated in a meeting where protestors reiterated their demands for justice and urgent intervention by the central government.

The protest primarily focused on the demand for a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, a critical issue raised by Haryana farmers. Additionally, farmers from Greater Noida, facing severe land-related disputes, had attempted to march to Delhi but were stopped at the borders by a joint police effort from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

Reports indicate that around 125 farmers from Greater Noida were detained and subjected to violence, including tear gas, water cannons, and other forms of oppression.

The indefinite hunger strike and dire conditions were further threatened as the situation grew increasingly tense. One farmer leader joined the hunger strike in solidarity with the protests, which has now entered its second month, with participants in critical health conditions. Protestors in Agartala expressed deep concern for their safety, urging the government to address their demands without delay.

During the rally, farmers put forward several demands, including the immediate release of the 125 imprisoned farmers and the withdrawal of FIRs filed against them. Protestors also demanded the repeal of newly introduced agricultural marketing laws, which they see as oppressive and corporate-driven.

Pabitra Kar, AIKS, State- President speaking to ANI said, "Today in Agartala, a protest rally was organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. The protest mainly focused on the demands of farmers in Delhi, particularly Haryana farmers who are raising the issue of MSP (Minimum Support Price). Farmers from Greater Noida, who are facing land-related issues, also wanted to come to Delhi. However, both at the Haryana border and the Greater Noida border, police from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi jointly detained them."

"About 125 farmers from Greater Noida were imprisoned, and they were subjected to severe oppression, including tear gas, water cannons, and other forms of violence. Despite these adversities, the farmers have stood firm. Another leader of ours has joined the farmers in their indefinite hunger strike, which has been ongoing for a month now. Their condition is dire," he added.

Farmers also requested a meeting between the Haryana Governor and farmer representatives to resolve their grievances, an end to the 'violence' against farmers, and the assurance of peaceful protest rights without the use of force by authorities.

The issues raised by the farmers have sparked protests across the country, with Agartala joining the movement on Friday. Protestors emphasized the historic struggle of farmers, who previously succeeded in forcing the withdrawal of three anti-farmer bills. However, they expressed frustration that similar laws are being reintroduced, which they believe threaten their livelihood and autonomy.

During the meeting after the rally, the protestors made a direct appeal to the central government, urging immediate action to resolve the crisis. They demanded that the government address the hunger strike participants' critical condition, engage with farmers' representatives, and ensure justice for all affected.

The protest in Agartala was a powerful expression of solidarity with farmers across India, as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha vowed to continue its fight for farmers' rights and justice. (ANI)

