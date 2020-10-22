Agartala, Oct 22 (PTI) At least 125 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the tally in the state to 29,925, while the death toll rose to 331 with two more people succumbing to the infection, a health department official said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 174 of the 329 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 2,342 active coronavirus cases, while 27,229 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether 239 people were discharged on Wednesday from G B Pant hospital, the main referral facility in the state for COVID-19 patients.

As many as 4,41,345 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he added.

