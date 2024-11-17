Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 17 (ANI): Two persons were arrested with 24 cartons of cannabis worth over Rs 35 lakh at the Agartala Railway Station, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the arrested individuals have been identified as Bittu Kumar (27), from Bihar's Begusarai and Ankul Kumar (23), from Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

The duo was nabbed under a joint operation conducted today by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Agartala.

The authorities arrested both of them at Platform No. 1 of Agartala Railway Station with a total of 298 kg of dry cannabis, which was being transported on a pushcart.

The cannabis was packed in 24 cartons, containing a total of 282 packets.

The two individuals reportedly intended to smuggle the cannabis to Bihar via the Deoghar Express train. The estimated market value of the seized cannabis is approximately Rs 35.76 lakh.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Agartala GRP station.

Both suspects were working as bedroll boys on the Deoghar Express train. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to identify any additional individuals involved in the operation.

It is anticipated that more arrests may follow based on the ongoing inquiry. The suspects are expected to be presented before the court tomorrow, with a request for police custody for further questioning. (ANI)

