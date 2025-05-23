Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 23 (ANI): In a remarkable achievement for the state of Tripura, West Majlishpur Gram Panchayat under Jirania RD Block has secured the second prize in the prestigious National e-Governance Awards. This recognition is not just a milestone for the Gram Panchayat but a moment of pride for the entire state, Municipal Commissioner Vishal Kumar said.

"West Majlishpur Gram Panchayat under Jirania RD Block has received the second prize in the National e-Governance Award. This is not just a matter of pride for the Gram Panchayat but for the entire state. Especially under the leadership of our Chief Minister (Manik Saha), significant strides have been made in e-Governance over the past one and a half to two years," the Municipal Commissioner told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Saha congratulated West Majlishpur Gram Panchayat for the silver award.

"I heartily congratulate West Majlishpur Gram Panchayat of Jirania Block, West Tripura District for getting Silver Award at the National Awards for e-Governance Scheme 2024-2025 for the Grassroot Level Initiatives for Deepening/Widening of Service Delivery with focus on initiatives by Gram Panchayats or equivalent Traditional Local Bodies," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

"This award is epitome of the dedication and commitment for easy, effective, economical and environment-friendly governance by PM Narendra Modi," his post added.

The award highlights the successful implementation of e-Governance initiatives at the grassroots level, which have been actively promoted over the past one and a half to two years under the leadership of the CM. The state government has consistently emphasized digitization and transparency, integrating e-Governance practices from the Cabinet level to every Gram Panchayat.

A testament to the government's commitment to providing efficient and citizen-centric services, Kumar mentioned that the e-governance model is not just limited to Panchayats and has been extended to various government offices and institutions across the state, ensuring broader access to public services through digital platforms.

"From the Cabinet level down to the Gram Panchayats, e-Governance practices have been implemented everywhere. Not only in the Panchayats, but also in various offices and institutions, e-Governance has been introduced," he said.

He further reiterated the efforts of providing better services to the people and that all panchayats in the state receive such recognition.

"We had made a promise to deliver better services to the people, and this recognition proves we are on the right path. It is our aspiration that not just West Majlishpur, but all Gram Panchayats in Tripura continue to receive such national-level recognition," Kumar stated.

This achievement reinforces Tripura's growing leadership in digital governance and sets a benchmark for other states to follow. According to the list released by the Centre, Maharashtra's Rohini Gram Panchayat at Shirpur block in Dhule district secured the Gold Award. (ANI)

