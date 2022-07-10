Lucknow, Jul 10 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member and national spokesperson of the BJP Sudhanshu Trivedi urged the party workers on Sunday to ensure that in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party wins from the booths where it has generally lost electoral contests by small margins.

Trivedi was addressing the party workers under the "Booth Shashaktikaran Abhiyan" (booth-strengthening campaign) of the BJP in the Lal Bahadur Shastri and Maithilisharan Gupt wards here, which come under the Lucknow East Assembly constituency.

Also Read | Amarnath Clouburst: 37 Pilgrims From Andhra Pradesh Still Missing in Amarnath Tragedy, 84 People Safe.

"Owing to caste or any other equations, if we could not win at some booths, then we have to work to increase the polling percentage at those booths. Like every run scored as also every run saved is important in cricket, in the same way, we have to work for every vote," Trivedi said.

According to a statement issued by the Lucknow Mahanagar (city) unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trivedi also said every voter under a booth should be contacted and there should be communication with him.

Also Read | Goa Congress Says Five of Its MLAs Incommunicado; Sacks Michael Lobo As LoP for Conspiracy.

The information of all the voters as regards which community, caste and section they belong to and what have been their voting patterns should be available with the party workers, he said.

"We do not only work for government formation, but also to strengthen the society," Trivedi said.

"Our government is working for the betterment and welfare of people without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, religion or region, on the principles of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas'. This is the policy of the BJP. We work for the 'sarva sparshi' (ubiquitous) and 'sarva samaveshi' (all-inclusive) welfare of people without appeasement," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)