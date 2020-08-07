Chapra (Bihar), Aug 7 (PTI) Three persons were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Bihars Saran district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident happened near Rasulpur chowk on Chapra- Siwan highway when the three persons were unloading goods from a pickup van on the roadside, Chapra Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajay Kumar said.

The deceased have been identified as Munna Manjhi (36), Chhotan Prasad (35) and Chhotu Rai (18), he said.

Chhotan was the driver of the van while Munna and Chhotu were engaged in unloading the goods, Kumar added.

The driver of the truck, which was going to Chapra from Siwan, managed to flee from the spot as the incident happened around 3 am, the officer said.

Police reached the spot after hours of delay, leading to an angry protest by villagers who resorted to arson, official sources said.

The protesters demanded adequate compensation for the victims' families.

The angry villagers blocked the Chapra-Siwan road with the bodies, claiming that the lives could have been saved had the police reached on time.

The blockade was lifted after seven hours with the intervention of the SDPO, MLA Manoranjan Kumar Singh and others who assured that the families would be given ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each.

The heads of three panchayats, to which the deceased belonged, said that Rs 3,000 each has been given to families for cremation.

