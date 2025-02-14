New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI):Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent talks with former US President Donald Trump, and expressed his concerns over transparency and whether the discussions aligned with those of the "Global South".

Speaking to ANI, Raja said, "PM Modi should be aware that India has a place in global politics. Trump's agenda of 'America First' does not align with the interests of the Global South. What did Modi actually agree upon with Trump? We don't know the full agenda or the outcomes of these talks."

Raja expressed concerns over Modi's handling of global and domestic issues, urging him to stand firm in safeguarding India's interests, particularly in relation to former US President Donald Trump. He also accused the Prime Minister of lacking transparency during his visit to the US.

The CPI leader also expressed disappointment over what he described as Modi's lack of transparency during his US visit.

The CPI leader questioned the specifics of the discussions, including key issues such as tariffs, nuclear policy, and climate change. "What exactly was discussed? What was agreed upon? The country and Parliament were left in the dark," Raja said.

He further slammed the United States' treatment of India, citing a deportation issue as "shameful" and called on Modi to take a stronger stand. "Modi must not succumb to Trump's pressure. We need to safeguard India's interests and those of the Global South," he added.

During his two-day visit to Washington, DC, on February 13, Prime Minister Modi was hosted by US President Donald Trump for an official working meeting.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the leaders resolved to expand trade and investment to make their citizens more prosperous, nations stronger, economies more innovative and supply chains more resilient. They resolved to deepen the US-India trade relationship to promote growth that ensures fairness, national security and job creation. To this end, the leaders set a bold new goal for bilateral trade - "Mission 500" - aiming to more than double total bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. (ANI)

