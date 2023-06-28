New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Ahead of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh later this year, Congress on Wednesday decided to appoint Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo as Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The appointment was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of TS Singh Deo as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Chhattisgarh Government," a party release said.

The ruling Congress has faced factionalism in the state with supporters of TS Singh Deo pressing for rotational chief minister in the state.

A meeting of party leaders was held earlier in the day in the national capital. State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was present at the press conference held earlier in the day at the AICC headquarters.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said Chhattisgarh will benefit greatly from Deo's services as Deputy CM.

"He is a loyal Congress leader and an able administrator. The state will benefit greatly from his services as Deputy CM. We are confident that the people of Chattisgarh will re-elect the Congress with a thumping majority under the leadership of Khargeji and Rahul Gandhiji," Venugopal said in a tweet. (ANI)

