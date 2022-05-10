Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Chairman YV Subba Reddy invited Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to grace the occasion of 'Vigraha Pratishta' and 'Maha Samprokshana' ceremonies to be held at the temple of Venkateswara Swami on May 26, newly constructed by the TTD in Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

He also visited Raj Bhavan on Monday, as per a press release from the governor's office.

Subba Reddy informed Governor Harichandan that the religious ceremonies connected with the installation of the idol of the deity will commence from May 21 and the 'Vigraha Pratishta' and 'Maha Samprokshana' will be held on May 26 and requested the Governor to grace the occasion.

BC Behera, PS to Governor and other officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

