India News | TVK Seeks Time to Meet Tamil Nadu Governor

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has sought time from Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to meet him as part of the process for government formation, TVK sources said on Tuesday.

TVK made a spectacular debut in the assembly polls, winning 108 seats and emerging as the single largest party. It is 10 short of the majority mark in the 234-member state assembly.

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TVK sources said TVK is in the process of having discussions with political party leaders for the requisite support to attain majority support for government formation.

The party's performance is a significant upset to the long-standing dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), with TVK falling just 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118.

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To form the government, TVK is expected to seek support from smaller parties, including Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPI(M), and VCK, which could push it past the majority threshold.

The election results also delivered a major setback for outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin of the DMK, who lost in Kolathur to TVK's VS Babu by a margin of 8,795 votes. The DMK secured only 59 seats, a significant decline for the party.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday accepted the resignation of MK Stalin and his Council of Ministers, following the electoral result. The Governor has requested Stalin to continue in office until the new government takes charge.

Vijay's rise to power marks a historic moment, as Tamil Nadu will witness its first government outside the DMK and AIADMK dominance since June 1977. His victory has shattered long-held perceptions about actors struggling to transition into politics, placing Vijay among the ranks of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, key alliance leaders, including Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) State Secretary Shanmugam, and CPI State Secretary Veerapandian, are scheduled to meet Stalin on Wednesday to discuss the next steps. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)