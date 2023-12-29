Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) Ramachandran Kadannappally of Congress (S) and K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) are set to take the oath as ministers in Kerala's CPI(M)-led LDF government on Friday afternoon, officials said here.

The swearing-in ceremony for the minister-designates will take place at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan, with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administering the oath of office to the new ministers, officials said.

Also Read | Apple 'State-Sponsored Attacks': Government Refutes Media Reports Claiming India Targeted Apple Over iPhone Hacking Notification.

Earlier, the Governor approved the state government's proposal for the induction of two new ministers into the state cabinet.

On Sunday, the LDF announced a cabinet reshuffle and said that the new ministers would be sworn in on December 29.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Visit Ayodhya Today To Review Preparations Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Visit.

Following the understanding among the partners in the LDF, Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress and Ahammad Devarkovil of the Indian National League resigned as Transport Minister and Ports Minister, respectively.

When the second LDF government assumed power in the state in May 2021, partners in the CPI(M)-led alliance had agreed to allocate cabinet berths to four single MLA parties on a "sharing the term" basis.

The decision to share the term was made citing constitutional clauses that restrict the cabinet to 21 members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)