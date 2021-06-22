New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Two women were allegedly raped by two army personnel at a crematorium ground in Delhi's Cantonment area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Saturday and the accused -- Sandeep and Neeraj -- were arrested from the area, police said.

The matter is being investigated and the statement of the women will be recorded under Criminal Procedure Code Section 164, they said. A case has been registered based on the women's statement, police said.

