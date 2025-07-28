Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Jul 28 (PTI) A Dalit girl has been allegedly raped in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar by a mobile repair shop owner and his staffer, both of whom have been arrested, police said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the district police, the girl had been missing since Saturday after she had gone out of her home in Aurai police station area to get her phone repaired.

When she did not return, her father lodged a complaint at Aurai police station on Sunday, claiming that he suspected abduction of the girl.

Following an intensive search by police, the girl was found unconscious at some distance from the village, where she was dumped by the alleged perpetrators, who had also hit her on the head with a rod.

The girl has been admitted to the SKMCH hospital in Muzaffarpur town for medical tests and treatment, while the mobile shop owner and his associate have been caught and booked under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Congress' Bihar unit, led by state president Rajesh Kumar, visited SKMCH hospital to take stock of the condition of the girl, who has received a serious head injury.

Speaking to reporters, the BPCC president said, "The girl started getting proper medical attention only upon intervention, in the matter, of the district Congress."

"The shameful incident is yet another proof that lawlessness prevails in Bihar. The guilty must be given exemplary punishment," the Congress leader said.

