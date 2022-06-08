New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two people for allegedly pelting stones in which glasses of vehicles were damaged in the Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday.

An incident of quarrelling and stone-pelting was reported at Mahendra Park police station on Tuesday. During the incident, the glasses of three vehicles were damaged.

Police scanned the CCTV footage of the area in which people were seen pelting stones.

"One Zahir and his friends came in search of two boys for their argument which took place two days back. They were allegedly drunk. They allegedly threw stones in which glasses of three vehicles were damaged," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North West Usha Rangnani.

"Two people namely Vishal and Veeru residing in Janahgirpuri have been apprehended. The others involved will be arrested soon. There is no communal angle to the quarrel as both the groups belong to the same community. No one was injured in the incident," added the DCP.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

