Realme, the Chinese phone maker, is rumoured to launch a new smartphone under the Narzo 50 Series soon. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be called Narzo 50i Prime. The handset is said to be a budget device. According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Narzo 50i Prime India launch will take place by the end of this month. Realme GT Neo 3T Launched Globally, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime might be priced between Rs 7,499 and Rs 11,499. Realme is yet to confirm the launch date of the Narzo 50i Prime. But we expect the company to release a few teasers before the launch. Realme Narzo 50i is expected to come in mint green and dark blue colours.

The handset is said to be offered in two configurations - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. Apart from this, nothing more is known.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).