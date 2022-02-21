Faridabad (Haryana), Feb 21 (PTI) Two band artists died of electrocution in the Tigaon area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Junhera village late on Sunday night during a marriage function, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Akbar (25) and Atru (45), both residents of Sohna town in Haryana.

Akbar and Atru were holding umbrella lights when a band was accompanying a marriage party. They came in contact with a live wire and died of electric shock, police said.

Police reached the spot after learning about the incident and took the bodies in their custody, Station House Officer of Tigaon police station Satyapal said.

He said the bodies were handed to family members after post-mortem.

The families of the deceased demanded monetary help from the administration.

“My husband was the sole breadwinner in the family. He received Rs 500 per event of the band. I have five children -- a son and four daughters -- and now I have no means to feed my family. I need help,” said Asmin, the wife of Akbar.

Atru's family too asked for help from the government.

Atru is survived by his wife and nine children, family members said.

