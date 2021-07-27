New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Congress MPs from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu and Gurjit Singh Aujala sat on a dharna inside the Lok Sabha chamber on Tuesday after the proceedings of the House were adjourned for the day.

The Opposition has been disrupting the House since the beginning of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 19 demanding discussion on the Centre's three farm laws besides alleged snooping of various political leaders using Pegasus spyware.

As soon as the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day around 4.45 pm, both Bittu and Aujala sat on a dharna inside the chamber. The dharna was still going on when the last report came in.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been protesting at the borders of Delhi from last several months against the three farm laws.

