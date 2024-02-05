Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): Two miscreants involved in a robbing a goldsmith have been arrested after an exchange of fire in Vikas Nagar, Dehradun, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, three miscreants tried to rob a goldsmith threatening the person with a weapon on Sunday. Out of the three accused, one was arrested at the spot while two absconding criminals were arrested after the encounter.

SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh told ANI, "There was an encounter between police and miscreants at Asan Barrage in Vikas Nagar last night in which two miscreants were injured by police bullets and have been sent to the hospital for treatment."

"Three miscreants had tried to rob a goldsmith with the force of arms in Vikas Nagar yesterday. One criminal was arrested on the spot while two absconding criminals were arrested after the encounter last night," SSP Singh added.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. (ANI)

