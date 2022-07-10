New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A two-day conference on bringing the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at centre, state and district level will be held at Bengaluru from Monday, an official statement issued on Sunday said.

The regional conference ”Bringing citizens, entrepreneurs and government closer for good governance” is being organised by the Centre's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will grace the valedictory session on Tuesday.

The conference is an effort to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at centre, state and district level, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

During the two-day event, presentations will be made in six sessions: administrative reforms; the outside in view: private sector and good governance; replication of best practices; administrative reforms in states; benchmarking governance; and start-ups and experiments in good governance.

Amar Nath, Additional Secretary, DARPG will present the welcome address. Vandita Sharma, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG will also address the valedictory session.

Delegates from all states/Union territories will participate in the conference, the statement said.

More than 400 delegates from pan-India are expected to participate in the conference, which is being held in a semi-virtual mode, it added.

