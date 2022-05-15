Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) A two-day regional conference on the theme "bringing citizens and government closer through administrative reforms" is being held here from Monday, in which over 300 delegates from 12 states and union territories will participate, officials said.

The regional conference is being organised by the Union Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the UT of J-K.

The conference is being held in the backdrop of the adoption of "Behtar Nizam-e-Hakumat: Kashmir Aelamia" resolution in July, 2021.

Secretary, DARPG, V Srinivas, said the conference will be inaugurated by Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh, along with Lieutenant Governor of J-K Manoj Sinha.

He said more than 300 delegates are expected to participate in the conference. The delegates will be from 12 states and union territories.

During the two-day event, a session will be held on the theme, "Improving e-service delivery in J-K", he said.

The conference is an effort to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the Centre, state and district-levels, the secretary said.

He said this is being enabled by the use of digital technology, pursuing next generation reforms and innovations with policy objective of "maximum governance, minimum government".

