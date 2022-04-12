Etawah (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) Two people died when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here on Tuesday, police said.

The car was on its way to Agra from Lucknow when it rammed into the tanker watering plants on the divider of the expressway under the Usarahar police station area, Superintendent of Police (rural) Satyapal Singh said.

Also Read | JNU Clash: Education Ministry Seeks Report from University, Students’ Union Demands Judicial Probe.

The victims were identified as Om Prakash (30) and Shahbaz Khalid (25), both residents of Lucknow, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)