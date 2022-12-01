New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Stray dogs mauled three deer to death at the Delhi zoo last month, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on November 12, they said.

The dogs jumped over an eight-ft-tall boundary wall and entered the deer enclosure. Two endangered hog deer and a sika or Japanese deer were found dead the next morning, the officials said.

An internal inquiry has been ordered into the incident, they said.

The barbed wire fencing on a stretch of the boundary wall is damaged and is being fixed.

