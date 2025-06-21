Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 21 (PTI) A 49-year-old man and his woman partner were on Saturday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sexually exploiting a minor by a POCSO court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district.

According to a public prosecutor, the police had in November 2022 given a clean chit to the two accused in the case registered in March 2021, but after the survivor filed a protest petition, the court ordered the resumption of proceedings against the duo.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Slams Rajasthan Government for Arresting Congress Leaders, Says 'This Is Highly Condemnable, Malicious Misuse of Power'.

The POCSO Court-2 in Jhalawar sentenced the man and his 38-year-old partner, both residents of the same district, to 20 years in jail and fined them Rs 20,000 each, public prosecutor Deepesh Bhargav told reporters.

The minor survivor's father filed a complaint on March 17, 2021, alleging that the two abducted her on March 12 and the accused man had sexually exploited her, he said.

Also Read | Past 11 Years Were 'News Reel', Real Film Yet to Begin: BJP Leader Nitin Gadkari on Lok Sabha Elections 2029.

On the direction of the then Superintendent of Police, the police registered a case against the duo under various sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Kamkheda police station in the district and began an investigation.

However, the police cleared the two accused and submitted a final report to the court on November 23, 2022.

The survivor, on the same day, filed a protest petition against the final report following which the court ordered the resumption of proceedings, Bhargav said.

The convicts had been in jail since their arrest in November 2022, he said.

Statements of eight witnesses were recorded during the trial, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)