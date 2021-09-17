Pune, Sep 17 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to offer a bribe to a woman tehsildar in Pune, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

The bribe attempt was made after Trupti Kolte, tehsildar of Haveli here, had taken action against a truck involved in illegal sand transportation in Shewalwadi area, he said.

"Truck owner Dattatray Pingle and his associate Amit Kande tried to give Kolte a bribe, but she refused. Pingle then asked Kande to transfer Rs 1 and Rs 50,000 to the tehsildar's GPay account. When Kolte found out about the money being credited into her account, she approached the ACB," he said.

Pingle and Kande were arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions, the ACB official added.

