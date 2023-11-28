Palghar, Nov 28 (PTI) The police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man whose body was found in a decomposed state in the bushes along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The police arrested two accused, both aged 30, on Sunday and are on the lookout for a juvenile involved in the crime that occurred on November 8, the official said.

A body was found in a severely decomposed state in the bushes near Bafna bridge on the highway on November 22. Following a probe, the victim was identified as Lavesh Ramesh Mali, a resident of Kaman, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said.

A case of murder was registered and during the probe, it was found that the victim was reported missing on November 8, he said.

Investigations have revealed that the victim was a drug addict and on the day of the incident, he had taken an autorickshaw belonging to one of the accused and rammed it into a dumper truck, the official said.

Later that night, three accused and a fourth person who was present at the scene consumed drugs with the victim, bludgeoned him to death with a stone and dumped his body at an isolated place, he said.

