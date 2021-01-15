Morena, Jan 15 (PTI) Police have taken into custody two out of the seven accused in the spurious liquor case that has claimed 24 lives so far in this district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said on Friday.

The duo was identified by the police as Brijkishore Sharma and Ramvir Rathore, who were allegedly involved in selling the illicit liquor, he said.

Both of them had also consumed the spurious liquor and were among those who fell sick and are currently hospitalised.

Post custody, Sharma and Rathore are under watch in hospitals in Gwalior and Morena, respectively, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Chambal Range, Rajesh Hingankar told PTI.

The five other accused in the case are absconding and a search is on to arrest them, he said.

So far, 24 people have died in Morena district after drinking what was suspected to be spurious liquor.

Besides, 15 people are currently undergoing treatment in different government hospitals in Morena and Gwalior after consuming spurious liquor on Monday night, Hingankar said.

The affected people hailed from Manpur, Pahawali and their surrounding villages.

A three-member team, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora, reached Manpur and other affected areas on Thursday to conduct a probe into the hooch tragedy.

The other members of the committee are Additional Director General of Police (CID) A Sai Manohar and Deputy Inspector General Mithilesh Shukla.

Police had registered a case against the seven accused who are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among others.

