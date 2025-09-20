Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 20 (ANI): Two jail inmates, Anees alias Danish and Naval Kishore fled from the Jaipur Central jail in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

As per Additional Director General of Police (Jail), Rupendra Singh, the findings of the preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the prisoners removed the bars from the bathroom window of their barracks, climbed down the main wall using a pipe, and then jumped outside of the jail premises.

Also Read | Apple Set To Achieve 28% Sales Growth in India During Festive Season, iPhone 17 Series Sale in First Week 19% Higher Than iPhone 16 Series: Analysts.

"This morning around 3:30 AM, two inmates, Anees alias Danish and Naval Kishore, who had been in Jaipur Central Jail for only four to five days, escaped. The incident has been reported to the police, who are now working with the jail administration to investigate the matter. Preliminary findings suggest that the prisoners removed the bars from the bathroom window of their barracks, climbed down the main wall using a pipe, and then jumped outside of the jail," Rupendra Singh told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Modi in Gujarat: Be It Chips or Ships, They Must Be Made in India, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi After US Imposes USD 100,000 Annual Fee for H-1B Visa (Watch Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)