Gondia (Maharashtra), Jul 2 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one was severely injured after their speeding car rammed into a tree in Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am on Tuesday near Parastola village on Chichgarh-Deori road.

The driver of the car, coming towards Deori from Chichgarh, lost control over the wheels and the vehicle rammed into a roadside tree, a police official said.

Two persons, identified as Raja Bharti (35) and Sohail Sheikh (32), died on the spot, the official from Deori police station said.

Another 25-year-old person, who was sitting on the back side, got stuck between the rear and front seats and suffered severe injuries, he said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot. They pulled out the injured person from the mangled car and sent him to hospital where his condition was reported to be critical, the official said.

The Deori police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

